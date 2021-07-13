Conagra Brands cuts annual profit forecast on cost pressures

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.90.