Conagra Brands cuts annual profit forecast on cost pressures

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 18 days ago

(Reuters) -Conagra Brands Inc lowered its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday, as the packaged foods company expects to take a hit from higher commodity prices and shipping logjams. Margins for packaged foods companies are expected to be pressured in the near term by rising prices of commodities, including sugar, wheat...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Frozen Vegetables#Reuters#Conagra Brands Inc#Refinitiv Ibes
