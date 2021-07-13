Cancel
Yellen says prepared to launch Treasury debt limit measures

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday she would notify Congress that she will immediately launch extraordinary Treasury cash management measures if Congress fails to suspend or raise the debt limit by the end of July. In an interview with Reuters, Yellen said the Treasury is...

