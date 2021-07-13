Cancel
Grangeville, ID

Anderson sentenced to 18 years for shootout

By Kathy Hedberg Of the Tribune
Posted by 
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DkmW2_0avLNExi00

GRANGEVILLE — Sean L. Anderson, of Riggins, convicted in April by an Idaho County jury of felony aggravated assault on a peace officer and the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime, was sentenced Monday to 18 years in the state penitentiary.

Second District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice said Anderson’s explanation of the events last July 18 that led to a shootout with police officers near Ferdinand was “distorted,” and that despite Anderson’s continued denial, he intended to kill or at least harm the police officers who chased him after a failed traffic stop.

“Your justifications of your actions ... are shallow,” FitzMaurice said, addressing Anderson at the conclusion of the two-hour hearing.

“Your actions in this case are the ones that escalated everything,” the judge said. “I cannot understand the degree to which you responded.”

The four law enforcement officers involved attempted several times to intervene and de-escalate the situation, but Anderson refused to stop until he was cornered, and then resorted to gunfire. None of the officers was hit. Anderson was shot in the eye and has permanent vision loss, hearing damage and a brain injury, FitzMaurice said.

The incident began about 2:45 a.m. July 18 near Kamiah when Lewis County Deputy Walter Wilkinson noticed Anderson flashing his high beam headlights and stopped him.

Anderson, 52, had been with his wife, Sandy, at a friend’s house in Orofino but was returning home alone. Although it was never admitted as evidence during the trial, Anderson told FitzMaurice on Monday that he had been drinking that night and has a history of alcohol abuse.

When Wilkinson asked to see Anderson’s driver’s license, Anderson refused and drove away. Wilkinson and other officers followed him to the Camas Prairie, attempting several times to stop him, but ending up on a dead end road where Anderson pulled out a 12-gauge shotgun and fired. Officers fired back and Anderson was hit in the face, just as he was attempting to reload his shotgun.

Anderson explained that he refused to cooperate with Wilkinson because he believed the deputy wanted to arrest him. Two days earlier, Anderson had been in Emmett at a rally organized by Ammon Bundy and stated that he had “drawn a line in the sand” and would never be taken back to jail.

Anderson and his wife had been arrested with Bundy during the 2016 armed standoff at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in southeastern Oregon. Felony charges in that case were reduced to misdemeanor trespassing and Anderson apologized for his part in the standoff.

Anderson also explained that his actions during the traffic stop had to do with his belief that the government was overreaching in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and that he feared police officers might arrest people for being noncompliant with federal and state health recommendations.

“A lot of the facts aren’t true,” Anderson said of the Latah County prosecutors’ description of the events. “I tried to commit suicide by cop. I felt wronged; I felt trapped. I wanted to get it over with.”

FitzMaurice also made a point of saying that his judgment was not based on Anderson’s political views or ideology. In a victim statement, Wilkinson described Anderson as having dangerous “radical anti-government” views. Anderson denied that and said he is not anti-government, anti-law enforcement or a white supremacist. Anderson said he is a Christian, although not a good one.

“I saw my country upset because of COVID,” he said. “I was severely depressed and alcoholic. ... The door was wide open for Satan to get into my life.”

Anderson’s attorney, Mark Mosman, of Moscow, said his client “is a good man,” and many people in Riggins have written letters of praise and support for him. They described Anderson as generous, hardworking and always willing to help a neighbor.

Sandy Anderson tearfully said the construction business she and Anderson own has been stressed because of his absence and she is suffering financially. She also testified that people in Riggins are willing to support him and have forgiven him.

Latah County Prosecutor William Thompson pointed out that, although Anderson has a record of good behavior while he is incarcerated, his actions out of jail tell a different story.

FitzMaurice told Anderson he has 42 days to file an appeal of the sentence if he chooses.

Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.

