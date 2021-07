People have long told me that Oregon has the best weed. I asked engineer-turned-craft cultivator Jesce Horton this question. What state has the best weed in the nation? “Of course I have a bias, but I believe Oregon by far. There are just so many smaller grows. Cannabis gets better the smaller you are, no matter what. If you have a small facility, small batch cultivation, you have more ability to monitor the plants,” says LOWD CEO and co-founder Horton. “You’re growing less strains more often so you just have the ability to dial things in. In Oregon, there are a lot of growers but just small craft growers.”