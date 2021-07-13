One of the top prospects in baseball is a M-Brave

The Braves and Cubs have swung a notable trade, as outfielder Joc Pederson is on his way to Atlanta. First base prospect Bryce Ball is the return going back to Chicago. There doesn’t appear to be any money changing hands in the deal, so the Braves look to be absorbing all of the $1.84M remaining of his $4.5M salary for the 2021 season as well as the $2.5M buyout of the $10M mutual option on Pederson for the 2022 season.