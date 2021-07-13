One of the top prospects in baseball is a M-Brave

Here's a look at Wednesday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Mariners: Julio Rodríguez, OF (MLB No. 5), Double-A Arkansas. Rodríguez’s hitless stretch reached 13 at-bats until he ended it with an exclamation point. The 20-year-old belted a grand slam in his second plate appearance for his second home run since his promotion to Double-A and first since July 2, a span of 29 at-bats. Rodríguez is batting .262/.404/.452 with Arkansas and .308/.409/.547 with 20 extra-base hits, 36 runs and 29 RBIs in 39 games across two Minor League levels this season. Mariners prospects stats »
