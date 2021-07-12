Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

Judith Scher

Santa Barbara Independent
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudith Scher passed peacefully at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on June 24th, 2021. Born in New York City in 1939, Judith was the daughter of Abraham Geller, Supreme Court Judge of the City of NY and Dorothy Geller, Chairwoman of the United Jewish Appeal Women’s Division. She is predeceased by her sister, Susan Platt, artist and brother, Bruce Geller, writer and producer of Mannix and the original Mission Impossible TV series. She graduated from Columbia University and started her work life as an actress and model for TV commercials. She joked that with her illustrious family that her claim to fame was that she received an award as the original hand model for the “Let your fingers do the walking in the Yellow Pages” commercial. She lived in London during the 1970s where Judy sang in clubs and acted in lunch-time theater. As a composer and lyricist, she wrote three musicals, one produced as a showcase off Broadway. Jazz saxophone player, Illinois Jacquet, recorded one of her songs. Judy sang with Illinois at Ronnie Scott’s music Club in London.

www.independent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Obituaries
Santa Barbara, CA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Scott
Person
Paul Morrissey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom Dancing#Jewish#Appeal Women S Division#Mission Impossible Tv#Columbia University#The Yellow Pages#Pastoral Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy