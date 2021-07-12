Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

John Hugh Mackay Jr

Santa Barbara Independent
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHugh was born in Philadelphia to Edith McCurdy Mackay and John Hugh Mackay Sr, he had two older sisters Jean and Pat who predeceased him. Graduating from Germantown High School in 1945, Hugh was drafted into the Army and worked in the Separation Center at Pine Camp, Upper State New York typing discharges at the end of WW11. After his own discharge in 1947 Hugh attended The Franklyn School for Professional Arts in New York City on the GI bill and lived for a while on North Brother Island, commuting by ferry into the city. The Island was famous for providing the isolation needed for Mary Mallon, otherwise known as ‘Typhoid Mary’. Later Hugh lived with Dr and Mrs Luther Emmet Holt Jr, parents of his friend Arnold Holt. Hugh travelled with the Holts and various friends to Europe in 1950 where he remained after securing a job with the Marshal Plan in Paris. After a wonderful year immersing himself in French culture and language, he was transferred to Rome. There Hugh bought the first of many beloved cars, a Fiat Giardinetta, and explored Europe for another two years before acquiescing to his father, who felt he should return to the US and find a ‘proper job’!

www.independent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Obituaries
Santa Barbara, CA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Mallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Music#New York City#Commuting#Germantown High School#French#Fiat Giardinetta#Olivetti#Kneedler Fauchere#Kneedler Fauchere#K F#Mother Hugh#Farmers#The Ny Times#Serenity House#Vna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Army
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Public HealthABC News

Why some states are pushing back on masks amid delta variant surge

It's a simple device that can save lives and keep people out of emergency rooms. But masks are once again a flashpoint after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended this week that everyone in areas with substantial or high levels of transmission, regardless of their vaccination status, return to wearing a mask in public, indoor settings and in schools, amid a concerning rise in the delta variant.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Suni Lee's family goes wild watching Olympic daughter win gold

Suni Lee’s family watched the U.S. Olympic gymnast narrowly take the gold in the individual all-around competition on Thursday, cheering all the way from Minnesota. John Lee and Yeev Thoj are immigrants whose families fled Laos in the midst of the Vietnam War. Lee expressed his astonishment to WCCO radio in an interview after his daughter won.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Greg Abbott's outrageous Covid order to scapegoat immigrants in Texas

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bizarre, vaguely worded executive order on Wednesday that he says is aimed at lowering Covid-19 infections. In a statement about the order, he said: "The dramatic rise in unlawful border crossings has also led to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases among unlawful migrants who have made their way into our state, and we must do more to protect Texans from this virus and reduce the burden on our communities."

Comments / 0

Community Policy