John Hugh Mackay Jr

Hugh was born in Philadelphia to Edith McCurdy Mackay and John Hugh Mackay Sr, he had two older sisters Jean and Pat who predeceased him. Graduating from Germantown High School in 1945, Hugh was drafted into the Army and worked in the Separation Center at Pine Camp, Upper State New York typing discharges at the end of WW11. After his own discharge in 1947 Hugh attended The Franklyn School for Professional Arts in New York City on the GI bill and lived for a while on North Brother Island, commuting by ferry into the city. The Island was famous for providing the isolation needed for Mary Mallon, otherwise known as ‘Typhoid Mary’. Later Hugh lived with Dr and Mrs Luther Emmet Holt Jr, parents of his friend Arnold Holt. Hugh travelled with the Holts and various friends to Europe in 1950 where he remained after securing a job with the Marshal Plan in Paris. After a wonderful year immersing himself in French culture and language, he was transferred to Rome. There Hugh bought the first of many beloved cars, a Fiat Giardinetta, and explored Europe for another two years before acquiescing to his father, who felt he should return to the US and find a ‘proper job’!