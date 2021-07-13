Oakfield Railroad Museum celebrates 30th anniversary with open house
OAKFIELD, Maine — A picturesque Saturday afternoon provided the perfect backdrop for the Oakfield Railroad Museum’s first open house in two years. Scores of people made the trek to the museum, located on Station Street in Oakfield, where they were given a glimpse into one of the primary transportation methods of yesteryear. Featuring free french fries and hot dogs, the event marked the 30th anniversary of the Oakfield Railroad Museum.thecounty.me
