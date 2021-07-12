Cancel
Charlottesville, VA

17th annual Charlottesville Free Clinic Benefit concert is Melissa Etheridge

 19 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Tuesday, September 21st at the Ting Pavilion, two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Melissa Etheridge is doing this year's 17th annual Charlottesville Free Clinic benefit concert. This event raises crucial funds that enable the Free Clinic to provide health care, mental health services, dental care, and prescriptions to uninsured or underinsured working adults — at no cost to them.

