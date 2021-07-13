Four Holden Residents Injured in JoCo Crash
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2018 Dodge Caravan, driven by 40-year-old Heather K. Hicks of Clinton, was on Highway 2, 580 feet before SW 1551 Road at 1:39 p.m., when she turned into a private driveway, obscured by a hillcrest. A northbound 2017 Nissan Ultima, driven by 20-year-old Savannah A. Miller of Warrensburg, came over the hillcrest and struck the Dodge.kxkx.com
