Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Four Holden Residents Injured in JoCo Crash

By Randy Kirby
Posted by 
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2018 Dodge Caravan, driven by 40-year-old Heather K. Hicks of Clinton, was on Highway 2, 580 feet before SW 1551 Road at 1:39 p.m., when she turned into a private driveway, obscured by a hillcrest. A northbound 2017 Nissan Ultima, driven by 20-year-old Savannah A. Miller of Warrensburg, came over the hillcrest and struck the Dodge.

kxkx.com

Comments / 0

KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warrensburg, MO
Traffic
Holden, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Accidents
County
Johnson County, MO
City
Warrensburg, MO
Johnson County, MO
Crime & Safety
Johnson County, MO
Accidents
City
Holden, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, MO
Warrensburg, MO
Crime & Safety
Johnson County, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joco#Traffic Accident#Dodge Caravan#Jcad#Johnson County Deputies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Nissan
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Man Injured in One-vehicle JoCo Rollover

A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1994 Ford Ranger, driven by Leovigildo Marcos Lazaro of Sedalia, was on Route D, north of Route V at 7:55 p.m., when it traveled off the roadway, then back on the road. The driver then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver was ejected and the Ford came to rest off the west side of the road.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

One Dead in 16th & Limit Collision

Sedalia Police, Sedalia Fire and PCAD responded to a motor vehicle accident that occurred at 16th and Limit at 8:35 p.m. Saturday. Investigation revealed that a northbound Jeep collided with a Hyundai that was stopped in the inside lane of northbound Limit near 16th. The impact caused the Hyundai to...
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

MSHP Arrest Reports For July 26, 2021

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 30-year-old Bo D. Skeel of Lincoln at 2:43 a.m. Sunday in Benton County. He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and driving while intoxicated. Skeel was taken to the Benton County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri...
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Two Men Injured in Benton County Rollover

Two men were injured in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Friday afternoon in Benton County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 2014 Ford F-150, driven by 71-year-old Harold D. James of Deepwater, was on Missouri 7, west of the Dam Access Road at 1:16 p.m., and a northbound 2008 Ford Escape was stopped in traffic on Cold Spring Avenue. The driver of the Escape, 71-year-old Lowell R. Swisher of Warsaw, failed to yield and was struck in the side by the pickup. Both vehicles began skidding and the Ford Escape overturned on its driver's side. The pickup came to rest on the shoulder.
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Tractor Trailer Overturns on I-70, Injuring New Jersey Man

A tractor trailer that overturned on I-70 brought westbound traffic to a halt late Thursday morning in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Freightliner, driven by 37-year-old Andree J. Gavilan of Saddle Brook, New Jersey, was on I-70 at the 63.4 mile marker (between Emma and Sweet Springs) at 11:30 a.m., when another vehicle cut him off and Gavilan attempted to avoid impact by steering to the right and braking, causing the vehicle to skid. The Freightliner then traveled off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway, and overturned, coming to rest on its side.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Reports For July 23, 2021

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday morning, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Ewing Vocational Center, 1500 Ewing Drive in reference to a hit and run. Upon arrival, Officers met with the complainant, who stated someone backed into a large metal mailbox on the property and left without providing information. At the time of the report, the suspect has not been identified.
Johnson County, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Fuel Tanker Rolls Over in Johnson County

At 7:10 a.m. Wednesday morning, Johnson County Fire Protection District (JCFPD) was dispatched reference multiple reports of a tanker rollover on 13 Highway at the north roundabout of North 13 Highway and the North Business 13 Highway intersection. Personnel arrived and located a semi with a fuel tanker on its...
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Pettis County Woman Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

On Thursday at approximately 5 p.m., Pettis County Deputies, the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at 706 McVey Road, reference drug activity. In March of this year, Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders received intelligence implicating Melissa Tobin (Bacon) in the sales...
California StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

California Man Injured When Struck by Jet Ski

A California man was injured at the Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday after he fell off a personal water craft and was immediately struck by another personal water craft. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 41-year-old Derek A. Place of Clovis, Calif., was at the 2.5 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm of the lake around 2:40 p.m., when he fell overboard and was struck by a 2018 personal watercraft that was following too closely. It was operated by 32-year-old Ian M. Place of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Hit & Run Suspect Arrested for DWI in Sedalia

Sedalia Police responded to a hit-and-run accident that occurred near East Broadway Boulevard and South Massachusetts Avenue Friday night. While in route, officers saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle traveling eastbound on East Broadway Boulevard. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on South...
TrafficPosted by
KIX 105.7

Is There A Turning Lane At 16th And Grand?

I know this might seem like an easy answer, but it keeps happening, so maybe I'm wrong. You know the intersection at West 16th Street and South Grand. Where the locksmith is, the sign guy is, and the Casey's. There's usually a lot of traffic in that area, since it's near the school and everything. And even when school's not in session, there can be a lot of traffic along that area.
Pettis County, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Pettis County

On Thursday, July 15 around 2:45 a.m., a Pettis County Deputy on patrol spotted a gray Honda Pilot at the end of a vacant lot at 2850 M Highway. The Deputy asked dispatch to check the vehicle identification number and it came back as stolen through NCIC out of Saline County.
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Marshall Man Dies in Tractor Rollover

A Marshall man was killed in a tractor accident that occurred Wednesday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound Kubota L-185, driven by 60-year-old Bernard R. Dotson of Marshall, was on a hillslope at 22056 Davis Road around 3 p.m., when he began to slide down the hill. The tractor overturned , causing the driver to be ejected. The tractor then came to rest on top of the driver.
Pettis County, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for July 14, 2021

This is a compilation of reports released by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office:. On Wednesday, July 14, the Pettis County K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop at 20th and Grand on a vehicle displaying the wrong Missouri plates. The driver, identified as Dennis Kelch of Columbia, was arrested for felony driving while revoked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy