Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Clean Water for Georgia Kids Program Ready to Enroll Schools

thecolumbusceo.com
 14 days ago

The Clean Water for Georgia Kids Program, a partnership between the Georgia Department of Education and RTI International, a nonprofit research institute, is now ready to help schools test and provide recommendations on how to remove lead from drinking and cooking water where children learn and play across Georgia. The program is free for public schools and funded by a United States Environmental Protection Agency Water Infrastructure Improvement for the Nation (WIIN) grant.

thecolumbusceo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Filters#Clean Water#Tap Water#Water Supply#Georgia Kids Program#Rti International#Wiin#State School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Worst School District in Georgia

Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and likelihood for future success — including academic success. […]
Florida Statecbslocal.com

Florida Virtual School Extends Enrollment Deadline

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida Virtual School is extending a deadline to enroll kindergarten through eighth-grade students in its full-time attendance option as the 2021-22 academic year is set to begin in a matter of weeks. Families will now have until August 13 to enroll elementary and middle-school students in full-time...
Greenbrier County, WVPosted by
The Register-Herald

Greenbrier County Schools announces open houses, enrollment

The new school year for Greenbrier County students in grades one through 12 will begin on Monday, Aug. 30. Pre-K and kindergarten students will begin Thursday, Sept. 9. Greenbrier County Schools (GCS) will host two enrollment sessions for new students this month; both events will be conducted between the hours of 10 and 6 p.m.. Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Fairlea will host enrollment on July 27, and Western Greenbrier Middle School in Crawley will do the same on July 28.
Charitiesthecolumbusceo.com

Peach State Health Plan Announces New Partnership and Donation to Healthy Foundations Community Resource Village

This week, Peach State Health Plan announced a new partnership with Healthy Foundations to assist in the development of the Healthy Foundations Community Resource Village, currently under development in Walker County Georgia. This new partnership includes a $25,000 dollar donation from Peach State Health Plan to be used for the construction of an outdoor sports and recreation pavilion on the planned community village campus.
Georgia StateWJCL

Kids entrepreneur program 'Lemonade Day' coming to southeast Georgia

Lemonade Day is coming to southeast Georgia, thanks to Jenny Rutherford Real Estate. It’s a national organization that started back in the early 2000s to teach kids how to run a business. "It’s really inclusive of all children. It teaches them financial literacy and those basic business skills that kids...
Ross, CAMarin Independent Journal

Branson School in Ross moves to boost enrollment

The town of Ross is considering the Branson School’s request to increase enrollment for its students in grades 9-12, in a final step toward a new use permit. In March, the nonprofit school filed an application to amend its use permit seeking to increase the school’s enrollment from 320 to 420 students.
AdvocacyKRQE News 13

NM Schools can help kids in need with ‘Kids for Wish Kids Program’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Make a Wish New Mexico teaches the importance of giving back to the community. This fall, Make a Wish New Mexico is kicking off their renewed “Kids for Wish Kids Program.”. Make a Wish New Mexico Director of Development Alex Rich talked about the program and...
Entertainmentthecolumbusceo.com

YOGC Receives Grant Funding from Georgia Council for the Arts

The Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus (YOGC) was awarded grants by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for the 2022 fiscal year. A total of 218 organizations were awarded 266 grants that provide more than $2 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state. These grants are awarded every year through a highly competitive peer-review process.
Agricultureagdaily.com

‘Adopt a Cow’ Program opens for enrollment on August 1

Discover Dairy’s “Adopt a Cow” program, which impacted more than 1.6 million students worldwide last year, is a year-long, interactive learning opportunity that gives students an inside look at dairy farms in Pennsylvania and across the United States. Students participate in exciting activities featuring the calves on the farm and the dairy farmers who manage the operation. The Adopt a Cow program will open for enrollment for the 2021-22 school year beginning August 1.
Educationpagosasprings.com

More students of color in dual enrollment programs

DENVER – July 19, 2021: More than 53,000 students took at least one dual enrollment course during the 2019-20 academic year, according to a report released jointly today by the Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE) and Colorado Department of Education (CDE). This was an increase of nearly 2,900 students from 2018-19, or a 5.6% jump in dual enrollment participation overall.
Lexington, OKPurcell Register

Lexington Schools enrollment

Lexington Public Schools will hold enrollment Tuesday, July 27, and Wednesday, July 28, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. and Thursday, July 29, from 1-6 p.m. All students will enroll at the High School Commons area. Please be reminded that enrollment forms are on our website http://www.lexington.k12.ok.us/ and can expedite...
Purcell, OKPurcell Register

Purcell Elementary, Intermediate Schools enrollment confirmation

All students in grades pre-kindergarten through fifth grade planning to enroll with Purcell Schools this fall will need to confirm enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year. Enrollment will be held at Purcell Elementary and Purcell Intermediate Schools on Monday, July 26, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy