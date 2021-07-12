Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Marquette selects Spanish, philosophy faculty to direct REIS program

By Marquette University
Urban Milwaukee
 17 days ago

MILWAUKEE — Dr. Tara Daly, assistant professor of Spanish, and Dr. Stephanie Rivera Berruz, assistant professor of philosophy, in Marquette University’s Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, have been named co-directors of the Race, Ethnic and Indigenous Studies (REIS) program. The REIS program at Marquette is an interdisciplinary endeavor that...

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marquette, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Milwaukee, WI
Education
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woodrow Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Philosophy#The Faculty#Spanish#Marquette University#Native American#Latin American#Andean#Sigma Delta Pi#The Reis Program#Africana Studies#Latinx Studies#Arab#Muslim American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Amazon
Related
CollegesPosted by
TheStreet

Everspring And Marquette University Expand Partnership With New Online BSBA Completer Program

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring and Marquette University announce an expansion of their partnership to include Marquette's new online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) completer program. Everspring, a leading provider of higher education technology solutions and services, will provide marketing assistance, enrollment support and student services support to help Marquette promote the program, grow enrollments and support students to successful program completion.
Rome, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Veeka Malanchuk selected for national advocacy program

Veeka Malanchuk, a sophomore at Beloit College in Wisconsin majoring in Russian and education with minors in geology and Spanish, has been selected to participate in the 2021-2022 Advocacy Corps program. She is one of 18 applicants selected for the highly competitive national program. Malanchuk is the daughter of Mark and Nicholle Harrison of Rome and a 2020 Cum Laude Darlington School graduate.
Clarkson, NENorfolk Daily News

Clarkson grad selected for HALO program

Abigail Langdon of Clarkson is among 59 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who have been selected to lead Nebraska children in grades K-12 in summer activities through the new Huskers After-School and Summer Learning Opportunities (HALO) program. Jeff Cole, the network lead for Beyond School Bells, Nebraska’s statewide after-school network, explained...
Collegesdanvillesanramon.com

Selecting a Premed Undergraduate Program

Like all educational opportunities, premed programs vary in terms of focus, quality, and the support they provide students. While some of these differences are reasonably intuitive (e.g., smaller class sizes give you a more personalized learning experience), other differences are counter intuitive. For example, attending an elite, highly selective school may not be in your best interest.
Winona, MNsmumn.edu

DBA students, alumna, and faculty present at MOBTS conference

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) students, alumna, and faculty presented work at the Management and Organizational Behavior Teaching Society (MOBTS) annual conference, held virtually, June 15-19. The mission of MOBTS is to enhance the quality of teaching and learning across the management disciplines. Work presented was as follows:
Carbondale, ILsiu.edu

Seymour Bryson Future Scholars Program returns to promote student success

A group of almost 30 new Salukis have been enjoying a four-week immersive learning experience on the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus. It’s all about giving them a jumpstart toward success in their college careers. Through the Dr. Seymour Bryson Future Scholars Program, 28 newly admitted students have been taking...
Bismarck, NDbismarckstate.edu

Spotlight on BSC Lineman Program

Updated May 8 — Bismarck State College is innovative community college offering high quality education, workforce training, and enrichment programs reaching local and global communities. North Dakota as a region employs close to one thousand lineman and this is one of the top programs for training. The program is well known for its strong curriculum and career preparation. We recently connected with Brad Anderson, Assistant Professor of Electrical Lineworker, to learn a little more about what makes the program so special as it comes up on 50 years of operations.
Lodi, NJfelician.edu

Focus on Faculty

Whenever a member of our Felician community is asked to identify an expert in gerontology, Dr. Ann Verrett Guillory is the faculty member that is often named. She has the distinction of being a recognized expert in gerontology at Felician University. Dr. Guillory is a member of the School of Arts and Sciences Counseling Psychology Department. In her faculty role she has been integral in the development of courses both at the graduate and undergraduate level aimed at developing student knowledge in the field of older adults. Encouraging students to be change agents along with developing a passion for their work is part of her teaching philosophy. Dr. Guillory has been an advocate for older adults throughout her professional career. She has both a masters and doctoral degree in Gerontology from Columbia University in New York. She is a member of numerous professional organizations including American Association of Gerontology in Higher Education, Gerontological Society of America, NJ Society on Aging, Minority Concerns Committee of Superior Court of NJ – Bergen Vicinage and American Society on Aging. Counseling patients and families along with working with families dealing with Alzheimer’s is the focus of her clinical practice. In a recent interview regarding her clinical practice, Dr. Guillory stated that African American females are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s than white females. This is regardless of socioeconomic status. In her work with this community, she assists them in gaining knowledge and understanding of the disease and how it may impact their lives. During an interview with Dr. Guillory, she also discussed the impact of the pandemic on our senior population. Feelings of isolation, lack of purpose and fear for safety and health were common themes among seniors. Transition to retirement, which is hard in normal times, was more difficult during this period. Fiscal stability was another issue facing older adults.
Winchester, VAsu.edu

Mathematics Professor Selected for Prestigious Program

Assistant Professor of Mathematics Chase Mathison, Ph.D., has been selected for the prestigious Project NExT for junior mathematics faculty. The NExT in Project NExT stands for New Experiences in Teaching. It’s a professional development program for new Ph.D.s in math made available by the Mathematical Association of America. The program addresses all aspects of an academic career, including improving the teaching and learning of mathematics, engaging in research and scholarship, finding exciting and interesting service opportunities, and participating in professional activities. It also provides participants with a network of peers and mentors.
Stanford, CAstanford.edu

Foundational gift aims to advance diversity and inclusion at Stanford and impact society

Philanthropic support from Tonia, ’92, and Adam Karr will support research on race and education and endow the directorship of the Black Community Services Center. LaTonia “Tonia” Gladney Karr, ’92, and her husband, Adam Karr, have made a generous gift to Stanford that will support postdoctoral fellows studying race and education and also strengthen services for the Black student community.
Vincennes, INcity-countyobserver.com

Vincennes University implementing Academic And Social Space Research

Relationships are essential to student success. Vincennes University is introducing an academic and social virtual space where students can study with their peers, collaborate on projects, exchange ideas, engage in brainstorming sessions, and chat with classmates, all while forming a sense of community and creating an engaging and positive learning environment.
CollegesWyoming Tribune Eagle

Drake: UW budget cuts threaten faculty, programs, effectiveness

When former President Laurie Nichols took the helm at the University of Wyoming in 2016, one of her first actions was to declare a “financial crisis” at the state’s only public four-year university. It’s gotten worse. Nichols inherited a $42 million biennium cut, courtesy of the Wyoming Legislature and then-Gov....
CollegesThe Daily Collegian

Commonwealth Campus faculty members receive Jack P. Royer Award

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Office of the Senior Vice President for Commonwealth Campuses has recognized two faculty members from across Penn State with the Jack P. Royer Active and Collaborative Learning Award. The award recognizes Commonwealth Campus faculty and staff who demonstrate innovative teaching practices to enhance student learning...
Fargo, NDndsu.edu

Summer undergraduate research programs connect students with NDSU faculty

This summer, NDSU has welcomed undergraduate students from throughout the country to conduct research with faculty. The students are participants in various undergraduate research experiences conducted annually across NDSU. The NDSU Research and Creative Activity Office has implemented its first summer undergraduate research program. Funded by the National Institutes of...
San Diego, CAsdsu.edu

Orientation, New Center and Other Resources Available for Graduate Students

Dedicated to fostering a supportive community for all graduate students, San Diego State University has introduced or expanded programs and services, including a universitywide orientation, housing, expanded financial support and a resource center tailored to meet their specific needs. The New Graduate Student Orientation on Aug. 13 will complement program-specific...

Comments / 0

Community Policy