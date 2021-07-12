Marquette selects Spanish, philosophy faculty to direct REIS program

Whenever a member of our Felician community is asked to identify an expert in gerontology, Dr. Ann Verrett Guillory is the faculty member that is often named. She has the distinction of being a recognized expert in gerontology at Felician University. Dr. Guillory is a member of the School of Arts and Sciences Counseling Psychology Department. In her faculty role she has been integral in the development of courses both at the graduate and undergraduate level aimed at developing student knowledge in the field of older adults. Encouraging students to be change agents along with developing a passion for their work is part of her teaching philosophy. Dr. Guillory has been an advocate for older adults throughout her professional career. She has both a masters and doctoral degree in Gerontology from Columbia University in New York. She is a member of numerous professional organizations including American Association of Gerontology in Higher Education, Gerontological Society of America, NJ Society on Aging, Minority Concerns Committee of Superior Court of NJ – Bergen Vicinage and American Society on Aging. Counseling patients and families along with working with families dealing with Alzheimer’s is the focus of her clinical practice. In a recent interview regarding her clinical practice, Dr. Guillory stated that African American females are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s than white females. This is regardless of socioeconomic status. In her work with this community, she assists them in gaining knowledge and understanding of the disease and how it may impact their lives. During an interview with Dr. Guillory, she also discussed the impact of the pandemic on our senior population. Feelings of isolation, lack of purpose and fear for safety and health were common themes among seniors. Transition to retirement, which is hard in normal times, was more difficult during this period. Fiscal stability was another issue facing older adults.