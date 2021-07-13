State Signs Off on Spaceport Camden

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he has signed into law the state’s first gas tax increase in decades. The law will gradually raise the state’s gas tax from 17 cents per gallon, to 29.5 cents over five years, with the option for buyers to get a refund if they keep track of receipts. The first 2.5-cent increase is slated to take effect in October, which will bring the gas tax to 19.5 cents. The additional funds will be used to maintain and upgrade the state’s roads and bridges.