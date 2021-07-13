Cancel
Politics

State Signs Off on Spaceport Camden

 14 days ago

The state will not object to a federal launch operator’s license for a spaceport in Camden County. That position reduces the possibility that the Federal Aviation Administration will refuse to grant a license to Spaceport Camden when it announces its final decision this month.

