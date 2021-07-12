Cancel
WFT will not be Warriors

cvillecountry.com
 19 days ago

WASHINGTON (WINA) – As the NFL’s Washington Football Team looks at other nicknames to replace the one dropped last year, the team president in a new brief says the new name will not be “Warriors”. In a brief he calls “Moving Forward”, team President Jason Wright eliminates a popular notion of the nickname “Warriors” as “a harmless transition that does not necessarily or specifically carry a negative connotation”. But Wright continues, “Feedback from across communities we engaged clearly revealed deep-seated discomfort around Warriors, with the clear acknowledgment that it too closely aligns with Native American themes.”

