Tuesday's Daily Pulse
Florida cities, like cities everywhere in the U.S. in recent years, are discovering that hard realities underlie recycling’s virtuous veneer. Each year, Floridians generate 388 pounds of packaging material waste per capita. Packaging materials include plastic bottles and jugs, metal cans, glass containers and cardboard. Some 55% - 215 pounds - of recycling materials go to landfills or incinerators; Only around 45% - 173 pounds - gets sent off to be turned into new products. [Source: Florida Trend]www.floridatrend.com
Comments / 0