Santa Barbara, CA

Ellen Irene Montgomery

Santa Barbara Independent
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen-Irene Montgomery was born in Hilo, HI, on August 5, 1932, and peacefully died in Santa Barbara, CA on July 10, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Raised on a beautiful sugar plantation along Hawaii Island’s Hamakua Coast, she later headed off to Punahou School in Honolulu. She next headed to Linfield College (McMinnville, OR) and graduated in Home Economics in Business in 1953. She was a proud member of the Lambda Lambda Sigma Sorority during those years.

