A new scholarship fund will help students who graduate from College of The Albemarle and who transfer to a four-year college or university. The R. Wayne Gray Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established in honor of R. Wayne Gray, a well-known Wanchese native, poet, historian, restaurateur and educator, by his wife Nancy and their children Keil Samson, Rheana Watts and Beach Gray. The fund will assist Dare County residents who graduate from COA and who plan to continue their education at a four-year college or university.