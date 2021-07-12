John (Jack) Philip Turnbull Jr.

On July 13th, 1 month after his 70th birthday Jack passed away in Palm Springs, Ca. He truly was bigger than life. His love and dedication to football was inspiring. His senior year 1968 he achieved All Channel League Status with his team. He was a true Don. He admired and truly loved his coach, the great Mike Moropulos. Then in 1969 he received a football scholarship to Oregon State University under the coaching of the late great Pumpkin Dee Andros. Coach Andros took him to his All-American center status. After college he was drafted in the 10th round by the Chicago Bears where he enjoyed a short career. Jack had a passion for surfing locally at Rincon and Haskell’s beaches. He loved Mexican music and was fluent in Spanish. Mexico was his favorite place to vacation and work. He is survived by his sister Mara Dee (Turnbull) Gusman and brother in law Bobby Gusman of Santa Barbara Ca, his son Travis Turnbull of Colorado Springs, his son Frank Hodosy and daughter Vija Hodosy both of Carpinteria Ca. his nephew James Andrew Kyriaco jr. of Goleta Ca. and many special friends he made along the way. Celebration of life at Giovanni’s patio 5003 Carpinteria Ave Carpinteria Ca on Wednesday July 21 from 11 :30 to 230 pm. Anyone wishing to donate in his honor please give to S.B high school Dons athletic dept. Special thanks to Bill Spano for his friendship, help and love.