Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA) Appoints David Rawlinson II as new CEO and President
Qurate Retail, Inc. ("Qurate Retail") (Nasdaq: QRTEA) today announced that David Rawlinson II will assume the role of President and CEO effective October 1st. He will succeed Mike George after a two-month transition period, beginning August 1st, during which time David will serve as President and CEO-Elect.
