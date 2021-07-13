Cancel
Retail

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA) Appoints David Rawlinson II as new CEO and President

 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Qurate Retail, Inc. ("Qurate Retail") (Nasdaq: QRTEA) today announced that David Rawlinson II will assume the role of President and CEO effective October 1st. He will succeed Mike George after a two-month transition period, beginning August 1st, during which time David will serve as President and CEO-Elect.

