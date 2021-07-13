Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA) Appoints David Rawlinson II as new CEO and President

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) ("Goedekers" or the "Company") and its Appliances Connection Business, the largest pure-play online retailer of household appliances in the U.S., is pleased to announce that Maria Johnson will be joining the company as Chief Financial Officer effective July 26, 2021. Maria Johnson will be assuming the CFO role from Bob Barry, who has been appointed as the Chief Accounting Officer effective the same day.