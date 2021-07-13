Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

American Resources Corporation Bolsters Rare Earth Element Electrolysis Processing Technology Equipment

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Company expands equipment functionality to enhance productivity of its mobile rare earth element processing plant. Sponsored research partnership with Texas Tech University advancing the Company's electrolysis technology towards commercialization.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rare Earth#Tech#Electrolysis#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Texas Tech University#Company#Arec#The Company Rrb#Ree#American Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Financial Reportskitco.com

Lynas announces record rare earth sales

Australian rare earth producer Lynas said today its quarterly sales revenue was A$185.9 million, up from A$110 million in Q3 FY21. Sales receipts were A$192 million, compared to Q3 FY21's A$133 million. The company's closing cash balance was A$680.8 million. Lynas' total rare earth oxide production was down, was 3,778...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Australia grants Lynas $11 mln for new rare earth refining process

July 22 (Reuters) - Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (LYC.AX) said on Thursday it got a A$14.8 million ($10.9 million) grant from Australia to commercialise a new mineral refining process that produces high-purity rare-earth carbonate. The grant comes as nations worldwide look at ways to curb their reliance on China for...
Businessaustinnews.net

EonX Technologies Inc. Signs Stramit Corporation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ('EonX' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with Stramit Corporation Pty Ltd ('Stramit') to deliver payment and loyalty solutions to their thousands of end business customers. Stramit is a division...
Businessmining.com

Mining People: Teck, Talon, Monument, Canada Rare Earth

The new head of global trading at Canada Rare Earth Corp. is Elyse Kohyann. Eric Bain Wasmund has been promoted at Eriez to the position of VP global flotation business. FPX Nickel has appointed Randy MacGillivary is manager of environmental and government affairs. Michael Lee has been appointed interim CFO...
Industrykitco.com

Lynas Rare Earth receives A$14.8 million grant

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. "The grant will enable Lynas to commercialise an industry-first Rare Earth carbonate refining process that has been developed...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Bolsters International Programs’ Team with 2 Promotions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions has promoted William Porter as head International Programs Americas, and Reto Collenberg as head International Programs APAC and EMEA, both effective Aug.1. Together they will oversee Swiss Re Corporate Solutions’ International Programs business and market strategy globally. Based in New York, Porter will lead the International...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Defense Metals Prepares for 2021 Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Deposit Drilling Campaign

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals") (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE: 35D) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of an experienced British Columbia-based diamond drill pad construction contractor to begin steep-terrain drill pad construction in anticipation of commencing its 2021 Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) Deposit resource expansion and definition diamond drill program.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Appia Provides Update on Summer Exploration Program for Rare Earth Elements and Gallium at Alces Lake

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2021) - Appia Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Appia") (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) is pleased to provide an update regarding the Company's comprehensive drilling program to expand and confirm the extent of the estimated high grade mineralization of rare earth elements ("REE") and gallium on the 100%-owned Alces Lake project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gold Resource Corporation Reports Q2 2021 Production

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the 'Company') today announced preliminary second quarter 2021 production results. 9,685 gold equivalent ounces ('Au eq oz') sold, inclusive of 5,697 gold ounces ('Au oz') and 270,321 silver ounces ('Ag oz'),. 365 tonnes of payable copper,
Cell PhonesSan Francisco Weekly

Streamline Your Booking Processes With Resource Central

Resource Central simplifies how you manage your meetings and events — whether held in a boardroom, home office, or seminar room. This online reservation system assists with scheduling appointments, event details and logistics, travel booking, on-site management for each appointment during the day of your meeting or event. Resource Central supports all aspects of your meeting and event management needs. For example, Resource Central can be used for organizing a board meeting, planning an annual conference, managing seminar appointments, running an onsite training session or planning a networking event.
ChemistryCornell University

Wilson wins grant to explore rare earth element opportunities

The 17 metallic rare earth elements – 57 through 71 in the Periodic Table plus scandium and yttrium – are critical resources used in a wide range of technological applications. They are found in wind turbines, liquid crystal displays, batteries, and portable electronics. Because the purified form of these elements...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Portofino's Geological Team Completes Initial Exploration and Channel Sampling - Allison Lake North Lithium, Rare Elements Property

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2021) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its geological crew has completed its initial site visit to the Allison Lake North lithium and rare elements property ("Property"). Portofino's geologists encountered several granitic pegmatite outcrops in recently logged areas of the property enabling the team to initiate a channel sampling program across these exposures (Photo 1). 57 channel samples and 17 select grab samples have now been submitted to the lab for chemical and mineral analysis and results will be reported upon receipt.
MarketsArkansas Business

Standard Lithium Stock Added to Rare Earth, Strategic Metals EFT

Standard Lithium Ltd., the Canadian company producing lithium from south Arkansas’ subterranean brine, announced Monday that its stock has been added to an important exchange traded fund in the mining industry, the VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals EFT. The fund, traded under REMX, posted Standard to its mix on June...
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

New Reports Indicate Beef Cattle Liquidation is Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released two cattle related reports on Friday. One being the monthly Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. That is 1 percent below July 1, 2020.
AgricultureTribTown.com

USDA to study corn production practices

A sample of corn growers across Indiana will soon be contacted by the USDA, NASS, Great Lakes Region to participate in a survey focusing on nutrient and fertilizer use, pesticide applications and pest management practices. Conducted annually in the fall, Phase II of the Agricultural Resource Management Survey is USDA’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy