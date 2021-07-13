American Resources Corporation Bolsters Rare Earth Element Electrolysis Processing Technology Equipment
Company expands equipment functionality to enhance productivity of its mobile rare earth element processing plant. Sponsored research partnership with Texas Tech University advancing the Company's electrolysis technology towards commercialization.
