American Resources Corporation Bolsters Rare Earth Element Electrolysis Processing Technology Equipment

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2021) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its geological crew has completed its initial site visit to the Allison Lake North lithium and rare elements property ("Property"). Portofino's geologists encountered several granitic pegmatite outcrops in recently logged areas of the property enabling the team to initiate a channel sampling program across these exposures (Photo 1). 57 channel samples and 17 select grab samples have now been submitted to the lab for chemical and mineral analysis and results will be reported upon receipt.