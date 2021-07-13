Stratabound Commences Exploration at Golden Culvert, Provides Update on California Gold Transaction
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2021) - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) is pleased to announce that field operations have commenced at its Golden Culvert Project in the southeast Yukon Territory. Crews have deployed on soil sampling programs on the northern Rubus and Little Hyland claim portions of the encompassing Golden Culvert Project totalling approximately 1,850 samples over 92.5 line-kilometres as well as stream sediment and ridge-and-spur reconnaissance sampling programs on the newly acquired Win Property to the south. The soil sampling program will complete 100% coverage in these untested areas for which past soil sampling has projected open-ended anomalous gold trends. The Company is also completing a detail-scale unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) magnetic geophysical survey over the Golden Culvert Main Zone.
