China Education Resources Inc. Engages Alliance Equity Capital Group for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2021) - China Education Resources, Inc.(TSXV: CHN) (OTCQB: CHNUF)("CER") is an ed-tech company with leading technology of intelligent system and contents. It provides online/offline learning, training courses and social media for teachers, students and education professionals. CER today provides shareholders and investors with an update:

www.streetinsider.com

