Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Acquires Armada Skilled Home Health for $29M

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS), a provider of home care services, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Armada Skilled Home Health of New Mexico, LLC, Armada Hospice of New Mexico, LLC and Armada Hospice of Santa Fe, LLC, ("Armada") for a cash purchase price of approximately $29.0 million. Based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Armada currently serves an average daily census of approximately 1,100 patients for home health services and 100 patients for hospice care, with primary coverage across Bernalillo County and surrounding counties. Addus expects to close the transaction on or about August 1, 2021, following completion of all required regulatory approvals, subject to customary closing conditions.

www.streetinsider.com

