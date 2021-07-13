Cancel
Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Acquires Teal Drones

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Teal Drones, a leader in commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology. The all-stock transaction will add Teal Drones to Red Cat's portfolio and strengthen the group's spectrum of offerings across North America.

