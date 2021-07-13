Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Acquires Teal Drones

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of PartsVu ("PartsVu"), an online marketplace for OEM marine parts, electronics and accessories. The acquisition significantly expands the Company's presence in the marine parts and accessories sector, while helping to reduce exposure to the cyclicality of boat sales. PartsVu generated approximately $25 million in sales over the past twelve months and has a history of organically doubling sales volume annually since launch. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.