Economy

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Announces Positive Confirmatory Results from In Vivo Model of HT-003 Assets as Potential Treatment Against Acne

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, announced today that its HT-003 group of assets has yielded positive results in an in vivo acne therapeutic model. The model showed that HT-003 reduces the expression of toll-like receptor 2 (TLR2), one of the most critical pathways for acne pathophysiology. The study also showed that HT-003 reduces the expression of numerous cytokines critical for acne pathophysiology that are also relevant therapeutic markers for other inflammatory-driven skin diseases.

TheStreet

