Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Portofino's Geological Team Completes Initial Exploration and Channel Sampling - Allison Lake North Lithium, Rare Elements Property

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2021) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its geological crew has completed its initial site visit to the Allison Lake North lithium and rare elements property ("Property"). Portofino's geologists encountered several granitic pegmatite outcrops in recently logged areas of the property enabling the team to initiate a channel sampling program across these exposures (Photo 1). 57 channel samples and 17 select grab samples have now been submitted to the lab for chemical and mineral analysis and results will be reported upon receipt.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Rare Elements Property#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Pffof#Fse#Pota#The Company#Ontario Geological Survey#Company#National Instrument#Portofino Resources Inc#Canadian#Dixie#Great Bear Resources Ltd#Shebandowan Nickel Copper#Atikokan#Hectare Yergo Lithium#Aparejos Salar#The Tsx Venture Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Argentina
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
IndustryBusiness Insider

Vizsla Provides Update on Panuco Project

(VZLA-TSX-V) VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") announces that due to an increase of COVID-19 risk in the local municipality in which Vizsla operates, the Company has decided to temporarily suspend drilling at its Panuco project in Mexico for two weeks.
Metal Miningalbuquerqueexpress.com

New Jersey Mining Company Continues To Expand Mineralization (Including 0.94 Meters of 28.7 GPT Gold) in Joe Dandy Shoot

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / New Jersey Mining Company (OTCQB:NJMC) ('NJMC' or the 'Company') is excited to announce additional high-grade gold assay results from its core drilling program in the Joe Dandy shoot at the Golden Chest. These results from the Joe Dandy drill program continue to expand the overall strike-length of the Golden Chest mineralization and may represent the next potential mining area to the south. All intervals are reported in true vein thickness and in grams per tonne (gpt).
Metal Miningalbuquerqueexpress.com

Southern Empire Options Pedro Gold Project, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Southern Empire Resources Corp. ('Southern Empire')(TSXV:SMP) announces that it has entered into an option agreement (the 'Agreement') with Commander Resources Ltd. ('Commander' TSX-V: CMD) allowing Southern Empire to acquire a 100% beneficial interest in the Pedro Gold Project in northeastern Durango State, México.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

US Copper Suspends Drilling Due to Forest Fire

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - US Copper Corp (TSXV: USCU) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730) ("US Copper" or the "Company") has suspended its drill program at the Moonlight-Superior Copper Project in north-east California due to the approaching Dixie forest fire.
Metal MiningBusiness Insider

Sailfish Signs Agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Fully Monetize the NSR on the Tocantinzinho Gold Project for US$10,000,000

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQX: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a royalty transfer agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ("Osisko") pursuant to which Sailfish has agreed to transfer to Osisko the remaining up to 2.75% of the Company's net smelter return royalty ("NSR") held on the Tocantinzinho gold project ("Tocantinzinho") located in northern Brazil in exchange for US$10 million in cash (the "Transaction").
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ethos Announces $2.0 Million Strategic Investment by Mr. Eric Sprott

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Ethos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000 in units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.32 per Unit. Mr. Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, has indicated his intention to subscribe for the entirety of the Private Placement.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Fabled Continues To Intercept New High Grade Gold System With Values Intercepted Up To 22.60 g/t Au Expands Surface Drill Program to 14,200 Meters

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ('Fabled' or the 'Company') (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB: FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announce updates of the results of diamond drilling from the newly upgraded 14,200 meter drill program on the 'Santa Maria' Property in Parral, Mexico.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Quadro Signs LOI for the Tulks South Property, Newfoundland

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (OTCQB: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2) ("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Buchans Minerals Corporation ("BMC") for the gold prospective Tulks South Property (the "Property"), located proximal to Quadro's Long Lake project, Newfoundland. The LOI sets out a proposed transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") pursuant to which Quadro has acquired from BMC an option to acquire a 51% interest (the "Initial Option") in BMC's claims which comprise the Property, followed by the right to acquire an additional 19% interest (the "Second Option" or "Joint Venture") in the event that BMC elects not to participate in work programs after Quadro has earned its initial 51% interest.
Anchorage, AKminingnewsnorth.com

Recon gold exploration at Chulitna complete

Discovery Africa Ltd. July 16 said it has completed an initial field program to validate and expand upon known gold occurrences on its Chulitna project about four miles west of the Parks Highway, roughly midway between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska. Situated south of Avidian Gold Corp.'s Golden Zone project, the...
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Infinite Ore Identifies Potential New Lithium Exploration Targets From Geophysics at Jackpot Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Infinite Ore Corp. (the 'Company') (TSXV:ILI)(OTCQB:ARXRF) is pleased to announce it has identified several new targets of interest from a high resolution geophysical survey on the Jackpot lithium property. The survey, conducted by Novatem Airborne Geophysics, identified several east-west trending structural features oriented parallel to several lithium-rich pegmatite dykes within the Jackpot lithium deposit itself. The Company will mobilize a ground crew to site as soon as possible to investigate these structures with overburden stripping and rock and channel sampling.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Appia Provides Update on Summer Exploration Program for Rare Earth Elements and Gallium at Alces Lake

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2021) - Appia Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Appia") (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) is pleased to provide an update regarding the Company's comprehensive drilling program to expand and confirm the extent of the estimated high grade mineralization of rare earth elements ("REE") and gallium on the 100%-owned Alces Lake project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan.
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Exploration Completed at Baavhai Uul: ION Energy's Flagship Project

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2021) - ION Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that the maiden exploration drilling program announced in June has been successfully completed at the company's 100% owned Baavhai Uul Lithium Salar Project in south eastern Mongolia.
Businessmining-technology.com

Musk begins Phase II exploration programme at Canadian lithium project

Musk Metals has started a Phase II exploration programme on its 100%-owned Elon Lithium project in Quebec, Canada. The Elon Lithium project is strategically located approximately 600m north-east of the past-producing Lithium Amérique du Nord project. From 1955 to 1965, Lithium Amérique du Nord project produced more than 907,000t of...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

C2C Gold Corp. Completes Structural Geology Study For Central Newfoundland Gold Belt Projects, Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE:CTOC; OTCQB:CTCGF) (the " Company" or " C2C") is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive study commissioned by C2C Gold: "Structural Geology Study of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt for the Badger, Millertown, and Barrens Lake Properties." The purpose of this important study, completed by consultancy Fault Rocks Inc., was to better understand the key structural elements involved in gold mineralization to implement detailed geological mapping and exploration targeting and make recommendations for focused exploration work on high priority targets.
Economydallassun.com

Victory's Initiates Mag Survey for Lac Simard Property in Quebec

The Company Engaged Abitibi Geophysics to Conduct a 60km Ground Magnetometer Survey. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FRA:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ('Victory' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has begun a mag survey program on its Lac Simard Property in Quebec.
Economyresourceworld.com

Goliath Intersects 78 Meters of Quartz-Sulphide Veining, Brecciation and Associated Alteration in Third Drill Hole (GD21-003) At the Surebet Zone, Golden Triangle B.C.

The third drill hole, GD21-003 (165 m, 220°/-70°) intersected 78.0 meters* of quartz-sulphide veining, brecciation and associated alteration from 49.0 to 127.0 meters (link to images);. The 53.5 meter* interval from 49.0 m to 102.5 m is similar in appearance to the mineralized intercepts of GD21-001 and GD21-002, containing 10%...
Industryhawaiitelegraph.com

Gungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ('Gungnir' or the 'Company') announces plans to begin drilling at its high-grade Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden during the first part of August 2021. Jari Paakki, CEO commented, 'We are very excited to initiate drilling at...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Lundin Mining Announces Agreement to Sell Remaining Specialty Cobalt Business

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announced today that its 24% owned subsidiary, Koboltti Chemicals Holding Limited, has entered into an agreement to sell its specialty cobalt business based in Kokkola, Finland ("Freeport Cobalt") to Jervois Mining Limited ("Jervois"). This business was no longer strategic to Lundin Mining following the sale of its interests in Tenke Fungurume in 2016 and the cobalt refinery in Kokkola in 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy