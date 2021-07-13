Edesa Biotech Extends Dermatitis Study to Canada
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced that the company has expanded patient enrollment to Canada for the final part of a Phase 2b study evaluating its EB01 drug candidate as a monotherapy for chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis (Eczema), or ACD. The first part of the ACD study was conducted in the United States, where enrollment is ongoing.
