Edesa Biotech Extends Dermatitis Study to Canada

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced that the company has expanded patient enrollment to Canada for the final part of a Phase 2b study evaluating its EB01 drug candidate as a monotherapy for chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis (Eczema), or ACD. The first part of the ACD study was conducted in the United States, where enrollment is ongoing.

