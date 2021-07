Saturday night after midnight, some PA Arabs identified two Israeli women, secular and in their forties, who were wandering alone in the heart of the al-Amari refugee camp (neighborhood) near Ramallah, Ynet reported Sunday (באמצע הלילה: שתי ישראליות אותרו בלב מחנה פליטים פלסטיני – והוחזרו לישראל). The al-Amari refugee camp has a population of 10,377 registered refugees per the UN – though none of them are probably actual refugees. Following the Oslo Accords, the camp is located in Area A, which is controlled by the Palestinian Authority. Al-Amari residents suffer from overcrowding and poor sewage and water infrastructure. During the second intifada, the IDF raided the camp regularly, demolished many homes, and imprisoned dozens of residents.