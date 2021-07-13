01 Communique announces new IronCAP API for Mobile Platforms
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V:ONE)(OTCQB: OONEF) (the 'Company') one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is pleased to announce the new release of IronCAP" API. This latest version allows mass adaptation of IronCAPTM across virtually all computing environments including Windows, Linux, Mac, plus the newly added iOS and Android mobile platforms.www.streetinsider.com
