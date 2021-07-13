Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (07/13/21): TaylorMade M2 2016 Tour Issue head

Here are a few posts from the thread, but make sure to check out the entire discussion and have your say at the link below. MaineMariner: “I just got back from a TaylorMade wood fitting here in Pittsburgh. To be honest, I was mostly interested in getting some data on an outdoor Trackman setup because I hate hitting indoors into a screen. But I did really want to try out the Mini. Well, I was really not planning this, but I walked out $400 lighter. I can post some data later, but I was longer and straighter with the 300 Mini than I was with my current Epic Flash driver. I was straight smoking the ball, over and over and over again. For a mid handicapper, I was astonished at how well I was hitting the ball. Also, it sounds fantastic, which doesn’t hurt.”