Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

VIDEO: Five arrested after weekend dinner at Mississippi restaurant turns into brawl

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEall_0avLCPxk00
Clockwise from top left, James Nichols, Robert Guillory, Lacey Nichols, Jeffrey Miller and Ricki Blailock

Five people have been arrested after they reportedly turned a weekend dinner at a Jackson-area restaurant into a bar brawl for its customers.

The fight, which was captured on video by several diners, happened about 11 p.m. at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Flowood Saturday.

Local news sources report that Flowood Police have charged Robert Guillory and James Nichols with public drunk and disobeying a police officer.

Lacey Nichols, Ricki Blailock and Jeffery Miller have been charged with disturbance in a public place.

Buffalo Wild Wings ownership has not responded to a request for comment.

Comments / 65

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Flowood, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Food & Drinks
City
Flowood, MS
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Restaurants
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Restaurants
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Buffalo Wild Wings#Flowood Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with being intoxicated and shooting at Arkansas deputies

No injuries were reported following two shootings this week involving Arkansas State troopers during traffic stops along Interstate 40, according to state police. On Thursday, Trooper Tyler Langley and a motorist exchanged gunfire near Conway after the man, whose name was not released, sped away from an attempted traffic stop for speeding, then stopped and fled his vehicle before exchanging gunfire with Langley, then being arrested.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Ex-cop admits to murdering Mississippi woman sleeping in her bed; he claimed they were having an affair and she’d threatened to tell his wife

Inside the courtroom at the Union County Courthouse on Friday, former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne admitted to killing Dominique Clayton while she slept and was sentenced to life in prison. The proceedings ended a 26-month wait for justice by the Clayton Family and helped bring closure after Clayton was...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man the first to brew, bottle unique tea in US

It’s called mugicha in Japan, boricha in Korea, and damaicha in China, but a Jackson businessman calls the Asian grain-based tea opportunity. “We’re the only U.S.-based company brewing and bottling barley tea,” said Chat Phillips, owner of Inaka Tea Company. “It has a lot of that coffee-like flavor, but not as bitter or strong. I describe it as almost between a tea and a coffee.”
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Multiple county search for “armed and dangerous” murder suspect ends with arrest at Mississippi state park

A Mississippi man described as being “armed and dangerous” has been taken into custody and in arrested in connection with a weekend shooting death. Lee County Sheriff Office deputies, U.S. Marshals and game wardens captured Bradley Kevin King, 54, of Nettleton, at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday (July 28) at Tombigbee State Park.
Natchez, MSPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Police, family of missing man reach out to public for help

Mississippi law enforcement and the friends and family of a young adult man who is missing are asking for help from their community to find him. A digital flyer that has circulated around social media since Wednesday asks for anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bill Calvin Jr., age 20, to contact his family or the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Suspect accused of gunning down two Mississippi police officers has hearing

A status hearing has been held for a man accused in the deaths of two Mississippi police officers. Kelsey Rushing, an attorney representing Marquis A. Flowers, told Special Judge Richard W. McKenzie on Monday that his team was awaiting reports from experts on several matters and, as a result, had not yet responded to a pretrial questionnaire from District Attorney Dee Bates’ office, The Daily Leader reported.

Comments / 65

Community Policy