Slam sunk! US basketball team stuttering in build-up to Olympic Games

By Jed Leather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3lW8_0avL9Cer00

The US basketball team has lost a second straight exhibition game ahead of Tokyo 2020.

Team USA suffered a 91-83 loss to Australia in Las Vegas despite leading by nine points at half-time. The defeat comes after the US suffered a 90-87 loss to Nigeria two days prior.

Before the defeat to Nigeria, the Americans held a 54-2 record in exhibition games since 1992. The team will play a further exhibition against Argentina before the Olympics start on July 23.

The US will face France in their first group match two days later with the knockout stages starting on August 2.

