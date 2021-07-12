Obituary of Shirley J Talbot
Shirley J. Talbot 76 of Cincinnatus passed on July 4th 2021 at her residence. She was born on June 13, 1945 in Cortland a daughter of the late Robert and Frances Jipson Ervin. Shirley attended Cincinnatus Central School and retired as a CNA from Cortland Regional Medical Center. She loved spending time with her family. She also loved to travel to Turning Stone Resort & Casino to test her luck and Herkimer to get gems and stones to make jewelry.www.wxhc.com
