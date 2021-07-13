COVID postpones Maine fighter's world title undercard bout in Vegas
Justin Rolfe's chance to box on the undercard of the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III world heavyweight championship fight on July 24 has been knocked out by COVID-19. Reports that Fury, the World Boxing Council and Ring magazine world champion, and others in his camp tested positive for the coronavirus surfaced late last week, leading to the postponement of the highly anticipated card scheduled at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.www.unionleader.com
