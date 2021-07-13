Cancel
Maine State

COVID postpones Maine fighter's world title undercard bout in Vegas

By Ernie Clark Bangor Daily News
Union Leader
 18 days ago

Justin Rolfe's chance to box on the undercard of the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III world heavyweight championship fight on July 24 has been knocked out by COVID-19. Reports that Fury, the World Boxing Council and Ring magazine world champion, and others in his camp tested positive for the coronavirus surfaced late last week, leading to the postponement of the highly anticipated card scheduled at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
Public Health
Sports
Combat Sports
Coronavirus
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 19-0 With Brutal Knockout

Son of Kostya Tszyu, Tim Tszyu marched on in his professional boxing career once more today in Australia with another impressive performance at 154 lbs. Striking this time in the third round. Opponent Steve Spark got caught with a crunching body punch sequence in the end:. Great shot. Great finish.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Oscar De La Hoya Brutally Honest With Mike Tyson

In another great episode of the Mike Tyson podcast his latest guest he had on was none other than former world champion and now promoter Oscar De La Hoya. It is well documented that the near 50-year-old De La Hoya is looking at a comeback in a boxing exhibition and has struggled in recent years with addiction.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Tyson Fury ‘Humiliated’ By Big Names In Sparring

Deontay Wilder was set to face off against Britain’s WBC champion Tyson Fury for the WBC World Heavyweight Championship in Las Vegas on July 24. Ahead of their boxing match, they had a press conference where they could not stop staring at each other. However, that was cancelled after Tyson Fury tested positive for COVID-19. Tyson Fury also leaked bad news related to Wilder’s health previously.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Keyshawn Davis Of Team USA Springs Upset Stoppage Win

It is not that often in Olympic boxing that stoppages occur. Now though, with the new rules in recent times and the removal of the head guard, the opportunities for stoppages are more possible. Team USA’s Keyshawn Davis showing as much a short time ago in Tokyo:. Impressive to say...
SportsESPN

Olympics 2021: Mexico softball team tosses uniforms in Olympic Village trash

The Mexican Olympic Committee expressed disappointment that its softball team appeared to have left the Olympic Games this week with bedding from the Olympic Village rather than with the players' official uniforms and apparel, which were reportedly found in the trash. "It's regrettable that they left behind the uniforms in...
Combat SportsThe Ring Magazine

Tyson Fury talks postponement of third Deontay Wilder bout

Deontay Wilder (left) and Tyson Fury. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images. The Ring Magazine world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is refusing to take the blame for the postponement of his third fight with Deontay Wilder. The bout was scheduled to take place on Saturday night but was...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Canelo Alvarez Exposes Rigged Charlo Fight In Video

The WBO junior middleweight champion Brian Castano recently got some motivational words from arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.During a video call that was filmed by Little Giant Boxing, Canelo lauded Castano for his recent performance. He recently fought in atwelve round split draw against...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Canelo Alvarez Paycheck For Bivol Fight Leaks?

Promoter Eddie Hearn recently revealed on Wednesday that WBA light heavyweight champion Dimitry Bivol is the “frontrunner” as the replacement opponent to fight Canelo Alvarez on September 18th in case the negotiations with Caleb Plant fail to be revived. He also indicated that Alvarez deserves to get paid $40 million for his rumored Bivol fight like he was set to get for the canceled Caleb Plant fight.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-Rowing-ROC silver leaves American rower with 'nasty feeling'

(Reuters) - American rower Megan Kalmoe said she was left with a “nasty feeling” after watching the Russian duo of Vasilisa Stepanova and Elena Oriabinskaia take home a silver medal in the women’s pair on Thursday. Russian athletes are barred from competing at major international events with their flag and...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Sergey Kovalev Makes Canelo Alvarez Outrageous Offer

Sergey Kovalev of Russia and pound for pound ‘Numero Uno’, top dog, boxing kingpin, and so forth and so on (you get the idea), Canelo Alvarez of Mexico shared the ring not too long ago. Canelo won the fight. Recently Canelo fight talks broke down with Caleb Plant. Allegedly due...
Las Vegas, NVcelebritypage.com

Bruno Mars Postponing Shows in Las Vegas

Just a few weeks after Bruno Mars resumed his Las Vegas residency, the star will postpone his upcoming shows that were scheduled for this weekend. Mars started his residency on July 3rd, and has shows scheduled through the end of August. His residency began in 2016 and he performed up until March 2020 when COVID-19 caused the strip to close. He then was the first artist to announce his comeback and has since performed a number of shows.
UFCMMAmania.com

Make it rain! Six fighters get bonuses after UFC Vegas 31

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events back at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, are always a little flat after a big sold-out crowd show, and UFC Vegas 31 was no different after the insanity that was UFC 264. But, that didn’t stop the fighters on the card from delivering big, and in turn UFC brass decided to award the fighters with extra “Performance of the Night” bonuses. Normally there’s a “Fight of the Night” and two “Performance of the Night” bonuses worth $50,000 each.

