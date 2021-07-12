Maryland Air Force Lieutenant accused of planting hidden cameras, producing child porn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man is accused of secretly recording two female roommates with hidden cameras inside their bedroom and bathroom. The district attorney’s office says 57-year-old Thomas Tamborski faces 36 counts of unlawful surveillance. According to his indictment, he planted several cameras in a spare bedroom he rented to the victims and a shared bathroom. The incidents took place at an apartment building on Franklin Street in Greenpoint, where Tamborski was also the superintendent. He allegedly recorded a 33-year-old woman back in December 2018, and then a 24-year-old between Dec. 2020 and Jan. 2021. Authorities said the latest victim suspected someone was going into her bedroom without permission, so she installed a security camera. When she reviewed the footage, she noticed an infrared light, which appeared to be a hidden camera. Police found several items that either contained or were capable of containing a recording device, including two cellphones, an alarm clock, an air freshener, and a SONOS speaker. The victim told police Tamborski insisted the clock, air freshener and speaker stay in the bathroom at all times. He was released from custody and is due to appear in court on Aug. 18.