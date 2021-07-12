Cancel
Maryland Air Force Lieutenant accused of planting hidden cameras, producing child porn

By 7News Staff
WSET
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — A secretly-recorded video of a girl younger than 10 using the restroom. A video of a girl around that same age undressing and showering. A 10-minute video of two children showering together with an adult woman. All of those things and more were allegedly found on devices...

