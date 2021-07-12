'NCIS' Sets Season 19 Premiere Date: See the CBS Fall 2021 Schedule

Cancel
CBS has set its fall 2021 schedule, which kicks off in September. NCIS will launch its 19th season on a new night -- Mondays -- starting Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the series premiere of new NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai'i, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. An entire night of FBI begins Tuesday, Sept. 21 with a three-show crossover event that opens with FBI, followed by FBI: Most Wanted and the launch of new series, FBI: International.

