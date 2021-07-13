Cancel
Ithaca, NY

Commons colds make comeback as coronavirus restrictions loosen

By Vanessa Rizzitano
NewsChannel 36
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WENY) - Commons colds are making a comeback as COVID-19 restrictions loosen. Doctors are highlighting the importance of getting your flu shot this year. According to the Ithaca Journal, health officials say cases of the flu and respiratory viruses have been higher than expected for this time of year. Experts continue to advise people to stay home when they are sick and to get tested for COVID-19. Common cold symptoms can often be confused with coronavirus symptoms. Health experts are urging anyone who hasn't already gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.

