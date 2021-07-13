Cancel
Lunar secures USD 210 mln in Series D funding round

thepaypers.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenmark-based Lunar, a digital mobile-based banking app, has raised EUR 210 million in its Series D round of funding. The Series D round was led by family-owned investment company HEARTLAND. The round also saw investment from Kinnevik, and Tencent. Besides, the round also saw participation from some investors in the financial technology space. Alongside the lead investors, IDC Ventures, Fuel Ventures, MW&L Capital Partners and Peter Mühlmann, also invested. They will join current investors such as SEED Capital, Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker, Socii Capital, and Greyhound Capital.

thepaypers.com

