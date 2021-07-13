Lunar secures USD 210 mln in Series D funding round

Swiss Fintech Innovations (SFTI) has published an whitepaper on API security in the context of Open Finance, according to the company. Following the launch of the Open Banking UK scheme in the UK and the introduction of the PSD2 payments directive in the EU, Open Finance has also increasingly come to the public’s attention in Switzerland. In addition to innovative banking services and answers to the corresponding legal and regulatory questions, the technical aspects of the API interfaces and the associated data security and data protection are critical factors for the success of Open Finance. For this reason, SFTI’s Common API working group has now published a whitepaper on API security.