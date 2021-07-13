Cancel
Treasury yields stage U-turn to mark third consecutive rise

By Mark DeCambre, Vivien Lou Chen
Cover picture for the article

U.S. yields for government debt turn higher Tuesday afternoon, with yields levitating after holding lower for much of the session, following a report for June that shows that consumer prices rose at the largest annual rate since 2008. The rise highlights supply-chain bottlenecks and spiking demand in the economic recovery phase from COVID-19.

