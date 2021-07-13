Volkswagen reveals 'New Auto' business strategy

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess recently headlined an event announcing the group's freshly minted global strategy, dubbed New Auto. Part of Diess' time at the mic was used to lay out the group's most important plans for electrification and mobility over the next decade. Apparently, though, the head honcho didn't stick to the script he'd written for the event, which he later uploaded to LinkedIn. Exactly halfway through the written comments, a bulleted list mentions a brand new vehicle known as the ID.8, to be an electric offering in the same segment as the Atlas midsize crossover (pictured). Diess didn't mention the ID.8 in the speech he delivered, and the only footnote to the ID.8 reference in the manuscript is "This vehicle is not for sale yet," so we don't know anything else about it.