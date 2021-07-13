Cancel
Interview with Bellarmine Head Coach Ned Shuck

By Earl Smith, Rachel Gallardo, Conference Correspondent Staff
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur SoCon correspondent Rachel Gallardo and Earl Smith had the opportunity to speak with new Bellarmine head coach Ned Shuck. Just a few days after he was hired by Bellarmine, Shuck stopped by to talk about the new position and his plans for the future. Camps, clinics, fundraisers, an RTC, and helping grow wrestling at the youth level in Kentucky are all on the list for Shuck. He also discusses recruiting and what makes a good recruiter, as well as his time at West Point and what he learned during his three years with Army.

