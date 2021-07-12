Cancel
Madison, WI

Ice Cream Social with Capital Centre and Blue Accordion

City of Madison Wisconsin
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that July is National Ice Cream Month? What better way to celebrate that than an ice cream social and a live performance? Join the Madison Senior Center and Capital Centre Apartments on July 22nd at 11 am for ice cream and music played by Patricia Stone, also known as the Blue Accordion. Starting in July we will be re-opening our doors to the Madison Senior Center. It will be a slow rollout in order to adjust to the new protocols and get used to being with one another again. Masks will not be required for our guests, but we strongly recommended them if you are not fully vaccinated. Along with this we recommend that everyone follow proper hand washing and respiratory etiquette.

