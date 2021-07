The Douglas County Treasurer’s Office reminds citizens that the second installments of property tax payments are due by July 31. You may pay online at the Douglas County website, via mail, via the drop box located outside of the Government Center on the north side, or in person at the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office, room 102 of the courthouse. Payments must be received by the treasurer’s office within five business days of the due date or postmarked by July 31 or they will be considered late and subject to a 1% interest rate per Wisconsin law. For questions or concerns about property tax payments, please call the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office at 715-395-1348.