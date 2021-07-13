Inside the Schloss Roxburghe, Kelso’s fairytale castle hotel with country sports on tap
‘It’s always sunny in the Borders,’ is the cheeky welcome at Schloss Roxburghe as we arrive in bright Scotland from a rain-soaked London. This compact fairytale castle, all turrets, big windows and verdant lawns is the perfect summer escape from the city: three and a half hours by train and you’re breathing in the rhododendron-scented air and squinting as the sun reflects off the river Teviot.www.tatler.com
