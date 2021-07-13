Inside the Schloss Roxburghe, Kelso’s fairytale castle hotel with country sports on tap

A small shed located just minutes away from a beach in Devon has become available on the property market for offers no less than £45,000.The 5.93m by 2.29m wooden shed, painted blue, has no interior features other than two windows, ceiling strip lights, power points, an electric meter and a consumer unit.Located on River Beach, Teignmouth in Devon, the freehold shed is attached to a yellow beach hut. However, whoever buys the blue shed will have no access to the larger yellow hut.According to Bradleys Estate Agents website, on which the property is listed, the shed has been “in the...