Criminal Homicide @ 2635-C Suffolk Av (ARREST)
HIGH POINT, NC – On Sunday, July 11, 2021, officers responded to High Point Medical Center regarding the death of a six-year-old male brought to the hospital by his father.........
Additional Info...
HIGH POINT, NC – On Sunday, July 11, 2021, officers responded to High Point Medical Center regarding the death of a six-year-old male brought to the hospital by his father.........
Additional Info...
Major industries in High Point include furniture, textiles, and bus manufacturing. The city's official slogan is "North Carolina's International City" due to the semi-annual High Point Furniture Market that attracts 100,000 exhibitors and buyers from around the world. It is home to High Point University, a private Methodist-affiliated institution founded in 1924.
Comments / 1