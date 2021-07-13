Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

City Pop Sushi Offers Downtowners A Streamlined Sushi And Bubble Tea Menu

clevelandmagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only thing more vibrant than the East 12th Street spot's murals is the sushi itself. Like the vibrant murals that don the walls of City Pop Sushi, the new downtown restaurant isn’t afraid to be a little colorful. Since opening in May inside the former Vintage Tea spot, owner Bryson Strowder has opted to keep his menu of sushi and bubble tea streamlined. But there’s plenty of surprises to be found on the small menu that works well for dine-in (there’s a bar and two tables) or on-the-go. Focusing on temaki sushi (a cone-shaped individual serving), customers can choose from traditional options like a California roll or Philadelphia roll ($7 each), both stellar choices here. But with an affordable 2 for $10 deal, you can also verge into new territory with choices like the cheesesteak roll ($7) filled with beef and red peppers or the bacon and prosciutto roll ($7). A meat-forward combo, it tastes like a nice charcuterie board rolled up into one bite. To wash it all down, make sure you order one of the bubble teas ($5), available in a variety of flavors such as rootbeer float or pina colada. The fun atmosphere (Arcade game? Check.) and easy-to-navigate menu makes this restaurant shine bright.

clevelandmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Restaurants
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
City
California, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sushi#City Pop#Bubble Tea#California Roll#Food Drink#Vintage Tea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CBS News

High-level talks between U.S. and China end in a "stalemate"

Hong Kong — A meeting of high-level diplomats from the United States and China ended in what Chinese officials called a "stalemate" on Monday, cooling near-term hopes for a major summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the most...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
TennisPosted by
Fox News

Naomi Osaka: High pressure of Olympics 'a bit much'

Naomi Osaka was upset in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics, losing to Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, in straight sets on Tuesday. The second-ranked Japanese tennis star lost 6-1, 6-4 to the former French Open finalist. She said after the match she was starting to feel some of the pressure as being one of the faces for the Games. Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron and is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy