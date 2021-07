The final Town Hall meeting on the site for a new Asotin County Jail is coming up Wednesday evening at the Asotin County Fire District station in the Clarkston Heights. The top two sites being considered are 6.4 acres near Port Drive and 14th Street in Clarkston, and county-owned property near the Asotin County Regional Landfill along Sixth Avenue. So far the city of Clarkston has rejected the county’s attempts to build the $13.7 million facility inside city limits.