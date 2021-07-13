Cancel
Colleges

University of Wyoming announces 2020-2021 Hall of Fame class

Cover picture for the articleJuly 13, 2021 — The University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame will officially induct the Class of 2020-21 at banquet and induction ceremonies on September 3, 2021. An All American thrower, an exciting high-scoring point guard, a two-sport star, a hard-hitting linebacker, a talented and successful quarterback, a distinguished administrator, and a dedicated volunteer with over 40 years of service comprise the latest Hall of Fame selections.

