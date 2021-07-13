Cancel
Cobra RAD 480i Review: Is This Affordable Radar Detector Really Worth The Money?

By Carl Anthony
automoblog.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFront and rear laser detection, different sensitivity modes, and real-time alerts via the iRadar app: just a few of the features that make the Cobra RAD 480i portable radar and laser detector a near-steal at about $150. Although it offers a good array of features for the money, our overall opinion is mixed after three weeks of driving with the 480i through Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. To clarify: it’s not a lousy radar detector; it’s more about whether the RAD 480i is the right choice considering all the other options on the market. That is where our opinion is divided at times.

