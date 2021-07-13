Nashville Predators expected to hold 'major press conference' Tuesday morning

This Limited Run of 25 NFTs, Entitled "The Origin Series," Features The One-Of-A-Kind, No. 1 of 1 "Gold Saber Skull - Genesis Edition" Nashville, Tenn. (July 20, 2021) - The Nashville Predators, in partnership with leading digital collectible creator Fanaply, today launched their first series of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). This limited run of 25 NFTs, entitled "The Origin Series," is available at fanaply.com/predators, with the one-of-a-kind, No. 1 of 1 "Gold Saber Skull - Genesis Edition" up for live auction through July 30 packaged with two Lexus Lounge tickets to the Bridgestone Arena event of the buyer's choosing and 25 individually numbered "Gold Saber Skull" NFTs available for purchase now for $150. Each NFT purchase includes a $35 donation in the buyer's name to the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily.
