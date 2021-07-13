Nashville Predators expected to hold 'major press conference' Tuesday morning

The Nashville Predators have re-signed young defenseman Frederic Allard to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay $750K at the NHL level and $70K in the AHL. Allard, 23, was scheduled to become a restricted free agent after quite an interesting season. Not only did he play half the year in Austria waiting for the AHL season to begin, but he also ended up making his NHL debut with the Predators. Selected 78th overall in 2016, he had found plenty of success through his first three years of professional hockey, racking up 74 points over 181 games with the Milwaukee Admirals. This year he was even better, scoring at a near point-per-game pace through most of the year for the AHL club.